Kelowna MLA's bill to repeal BC Human Rights Code quickly voted down

Another Armstrong bill fails

Photo: BC Legislative Assembly Tara Armstrong in the BC Legislature on Thursday.

Another bill from Kelowna-area MLA Tara Armstrong has been voted down at the earliest possible opportunity.

Armstrong, independent MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, tabled the Human Rights Code Repeal Act Thursday in the legislature.

“The purpose of this bill is to end the assault on freedom of speech by our human rights tribunal,” she said.

Armstrong’s bill was motivated by a recent $750,000 fine issued by the BC Human Rights Tribunal against former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld over his comments about LGBTQ people.

The ruling came after the BC Teachers' Federation and Chilliwack Teachers' Association filed the human rights complaint against Neufeld in 2017 on behalf of their members, specifically those who identified as LGBTQ from October 2017 through 2022.

They sought $750,000 to be distributed equally among those members, and the decision says the tribunal was satisfied the award was appropriate.

Armstrong, on Thursday, said the repeal of the BC Human Rights Code “is the only solution to this assault on our rights.”

“This bill will protect the freedom of speech of Canadians. It will abolish the Human Rights Tribunal, a kangaroo court, and repeal the Human Rights Code that the left is using to punish and profit from anyone who doesn’t adopt their views.”

Like several bills proposed by Armstrong so far, it was dead-on-arrival in the legislature and was voted down at first reading with 50 votes opposed and 37 in favour. The BC Conservative caucus voted in support.

First reading politicized

Legislation has traditionally been granted first reading in the house as a courtesy to encourage debate. Conservative MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson Ward Stamer, after his party voted in support of Armstrong’s bill last week to ban youth gender transitions, told Castanet News his party has decided to continue that practice in an effort to avoid the “politicization” of first reading and allow the public to see bills.

In a news release Thursday after the vote, the BC NDP acknowledged “it is rare to vote against bills at first reading,” but pointed to other issues—like a ban on land acknowledgements or to cancel the stat holiday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation—that the Conservatives voted against at first reading.

Those previous votes at first reading all happened under the party leadership of John Rustad, who stepped down at the end of 2025.

“Repealing the Human Rights Code would mean a woman could be paid less just because she’s a woman, a family could be denied housing because of the colour of their skin, and a person of faith could be fired over their religion,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General, in a release.

“This bill would quite literally legalize all forms of discrimination, and the B.C. Conservatives couldn’t muster the courage to stand against it.”

'Sorry I was once affiliated with her.'

Independent Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee, in a post to X, blasted Armstrong without naming her.

“This person abuses her parliamentary position almost daily, introducing bills that have no real policy intent or hope of passing, for the sole purpose of making the rest of us jump up and down like trained seals so she can procedurally dog whistle to her homophobes and Trump supporters,” Boultbee said.

Boultbee, who like Armstrong left the BC Conservative party after a falling out with Rustad, said she is “sorry I was once affiliated with her.”

Boultbee said her own private member's bill that would make it easier to recall MLAs “can’t come into law fast enough.” That bill, however, has not progressed any further than first reading.

A recall campaign against Armstrong is being organized. Kelowna LGBTQ activist Wilbur Turner is leading the effort and is recruiting volunteers.

The earliest date a recall petition against Armstrong can be launched is April 20. To be successful, the group will have to collect over 18,000 signatures in 60 days from residents of Armstrong’s riding.