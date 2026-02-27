Kelowna News

Kelowna man released from custody after trying to stay behind bars

Photo: Colin Dacre A Kelowna man allegedly stole muffins from Kelowna cafe immediately after being released from custody.

A Kelowna man who has done his best to stay behind bars over the past several months was once again released from custody this week.

George Hossfeld, 31, appeared in Kelowna court twice this week through a video feed from the Okanagan Correctional Centre, facing a charge of theft under $5,000.

The charge relates to an allegation that Hossfeld walked across the street from the Kelowna RCMP detachment to the Marmalade Cat Cafe, after he was released from custody, and started eating muffins without paying.

During a bail hearing this week, Crown prosecutor Kevin Short said Hossfeld, who has been homeless, didn't want to be released from custody.

“Ultimately, when he was pushed out the door, if you will, by the police, he went across the road into a coffee shop and started consuming the foods,” Short said. “So the police went over and got him and arrested him again.”

According to online court records, Hossfeld was granted bail on Feb. 9, but was taken back into custody two weeks later.

Short said on Tuesday that the Crown didn't want to detain Hossfeld any further, as the charge he's facing is “minor.” But Hossfeld was unresponsive to both the judge and Crown prosecutor during Tuesday's hearing.

He was more responsive during an appearance on Wednesday and was able to consent to bail conditions, which includes not going to the Marmalade Cat Cafe and agreeing to mental health treatment as directed by his bail supervisor.

Hossfeld has no prior criminal record, but has been in and out of custody several times dating back to an arrest this past October.

He was charged with mischief for an Oct. 22 incident and while he was released on bail the next day, he was re-arrested, and released again, three more times. The Crown has since stayed the mischief charge.