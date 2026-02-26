One arrested after major police response at Glenmore trailer park
Arrest made at trailer park
Kelowna RCMP have one man in custody following an hours-long police incident at Shady Lane trailer park in Glenmore, Wednesday afternoon.
The incident started just after 1 p.m., after police say they received a weapons call following an altercation between two men at the trailer park at the corner of Glenmore Road and John Hindle Drive.
“The altercation resulted in one of the individuals reportedly showing a weapon,” said Cpl. Steven Lang.
Police then responded with its tactical Emergency Response Team, the police dog unit, helicopter and a drone. RCMP closed the park and asked residents to stay inside and everyone else to avoid the area.
Cpl. Lang says the incident was resolved late Wednesday afternoon.
"A male was taken into custody for two outstanding warrants. He remains in custody until his next court appearance. I am unable to share his name as no new charges have been approved," Cpl. Lang said.
