Kelowna offering assistance to businesses for security upgrades

Safety rebates offered

Photo: Rob Gibson - file File photo of a smash and grab downtown Kelowna in 2023

The City of Kelowna is making good on an initiative announced by Mayor Tom Dyas during last month’s public safety forum.

During his opening remarks at the forum, Dyas pledged to establish a rebate program for businesses looking to upgrade security measures.

The program, which launches Monday, March 2, will provide financial assistance to help businesses implement “practical security upgrades” recommended through a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) assessment provided by the city.

In a news release announcing the initiative, Dyas said as the city pushes for systemic changes to address the root causes of crime, the program will bring immediate support to help businesses protect their people and property.

“We have heard from business owners and understand the pressures they’re facing,” said community safety services manager Kevin Duggan.

“Stemming from the mayor’s task force on crime reduction, this rebate program is another way the city is responding with practical, immediate support that helps businesses protect their staff, customers and property.”

Businesses eligible for the rebate can receive a reimbursement of up to 50 per cent, up to a maximum of $3,000 per property, for pre-approved security enhancements completed within the program period, March 1, 2026 to Nov. 30, 2026.

Improvements may include strengthening windows and doors, exterior-facing security cameras and lighting upgrades that support a safer and more inviting streetscape.

The city has set aside about $200,000 for the initiative.