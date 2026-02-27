Kelowna News

Public hearing on Kelowna Springs property set for March 10

Golf course hearing coming

Photo: Denciti Development Public hearing on fate of Kelowna Springs property set for March 10

Kelowna council chambers should be overflowing March 10 when city council holds a public hearing on the fate of property at 480 Penno Road.

That’s when the public gets a chance to voice its opinion on plans by Lower Mainland-based Denciti Development to rezone a portion of the Kelowna Springs golf course for industrial use.

A previous public hearing, when council voted to revert the future land use of the property to recreational use, lasted nearly five hours.

That has prompted city staff to schedule the March 10 public hearing for 3 p.m., an hour earlier than usual.

A flood of opposition to the plan, which would see half the property used for industrial with the other half remaining a nine-hole golf course, has generated plenty of opposition from the public.

The public hearing will be held at city hall instead of a larger venue.

When asked about a possible venue change, city clerk Laura Bentley said people wishing to speak can do so in person or remotely through Microsoft Teams.

She said everyone who wishes to speak will get a chance to do so.

A three-storey, nine-unit townhouse development for Coronation Avenue is also on the agenda for the March 10 public hearing.