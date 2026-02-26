Kelowna News

City staff recommend against two-tiered pricing for Kelowna recreation services

No to two-tiered pricing

Photo: City of Kelowna City staff recommend against two-tiered pricing for recreation facilities

Following research and a cost benefit analysis, city staff are recommending Kelowna not proceed with a two-tiered pricing strategy that would charge non-residents more for sports and recreation services.

The issue of charging people residing outside the city more for accessing recreational opportunities within the city has been discussed numerous times around the council table over the past few years.

In April of last year, council asked staff to build a business case for a pricing structure that would see residents outside the city pay more, although many did say at the time they were not sure if they could support such a plan.

A report for council indicated a review of city facilities over a one-year period conducted by Deloitte LLP shows 87 per cent of revenue ($2.125 million) was derived from Kelowna residents with the balance ($318,000) coming from non-residents.

It further states a survey completed by 113 non-resident users showed higher fees would drive down non-resident demand, resulting in “minimal net revenue” once factors such as implementation and administrative costs are considered.

“Implementing a two-tiered pricing strategy based on residency introduces qualitative and operational risks that are difficult to quantify, including added administration, equity concerns and conflicts with economic and tourism goals,” active and living finance and business services manager Lyndsay Regnier wrote in her report.

“Financially, the strategy adds costs for increasing staffing and communications resources during launch and with an ongoing impact on operations.

“These one-time and ongoing expenses reduce potential benefits. When implementation costs are factored in, net financial impact declines further.”

She further notes residents do enjoy an exclusive-use rental opportunity across a number of city-operated facilities.

“Once local demand is satisfied, remaining time is allocated in a structured manner to optimize facility use, ensuring spaces do not sit idle and that programming remains vibrant and inclusive.”

The report also recommends a subsequent review after 2028 when staff can collect and analyze current and relevant data on usage patterns, demographic trends and participant demand.