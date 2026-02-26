Kelowna News

Young Kelowna man enlists with Ukrainian armed forces

Kelowna man joins war

Cindy White

A young man who grew up in Kelowna is putting his life on the line in Ukraine.

He has enlisted with the Ukrainian armed forces.

Wearing a mask so he’s not targeted by Russian operatives, “Luke”, 19, sat down for an interview with Denys Storozhuk, of Kelowna Stands With Ukraine, before he departed for Europe.

“Over the last four years, the Ukrainians have inspired me to give them as much aid as possible, as they fiercely fight for their right to exist as a sovereign country,” said the Kelowna man.

When he first told them of his plans, Luke’s parents were confused about why he would sign up. The family has no ties to Ukraine and no Ukrainian heritage. Luke said he is following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, who fought in the Second World War.

“In Europe, of course, it’s many thousands of kilometres away from Canada, and he was wearing a maple leaf on him and he was fighting for the freedom of Europeans," he said.

“I think, in many of the same ways, I’m doing something similar."

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine has stepped in to help the young soldier.

“We were able to find good connections for you. In the unit that you’re going to, there is a Canadian from B.C. that we will get you in touch with and help you as well,” said Storozhuk.

KSWU has arranged contacts in Kyiv to meet Luke upon his arrival. It is also providing him with additional gear that is not supplied by the Ukrainian military.

It’s difficult to find reliable data on how many Canadians are fighting in Ukraine. The federal government does not officially list the number of citizens, like Luke, who have enlisted overseas.

Since February 2022, Canada has committed over $6.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.