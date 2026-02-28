Kelowna News

Central Okanagan yard waste collection resumes in March

Yard waste collection returns

Photo: RDCO Central Okanagan yard waste collection resumes in March.

In another surefire sign of spring, the Regional District of Central Okanagan will be resuming yard waste collection in March.

Starting Monday, March 2, the RDCO will resume curbside yard waste pick up every two weeks until the end of December.

Every year, the curbside yard waste pickup program collects almost 15,000 tonnes of yard waste and turns it into GlenGrow, a soil supply for gardens or lawns. The RDCO reminds residents that keeping carts free of plastic and other contaminants ensures a high-quality finished product.

“It’s important to visually check the contents of your yard waste cart before collection starts again,” says the RDCO's Cynthia Coates. “Please remove items that don’t belong, such as garbage, recycling, food waste, bags of any kind (including compostable or biodegradable plastic bags), pet waste, rocks or sod. These materials don’t belong in the composting process.”

Accepted items include:

Leaves, tree needles

Branches, prunings (up to 5 centimetres (2 inches) in diameter and less than one metre (3 feet) in length)

Wood chips and bark

Garden plants

Fruit droppings

Grass clippings

For more information on carts and drop-off options, visit rdco.com/yardwaste.

To check your yard waste collection weeks, you can download the Recycle Coach app or check the RDCO Curbside Collection Calendar rdco.com/pickup-schedule.

Carts must be out by 7 a.m. on the morning of regular garbage day.