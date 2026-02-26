Kelowna News

Police swarm Glenmore trailer park after report of altercation, weapons

RCMP swarm trailer park

Photo: Madison Reeve RCMP have swarmed the Shady Lane trailer park in Glenmore.

UDPATE 4:35 p.m.

Several more Emergency Response Team officers have arrived at the Shady Lane trailer park in Glenmore Wednesday afternoon, as the police incident appears to continue.

Police previously said they were called to the property, near Glenmore Road and John Hindle Drive, for a report of an altercation between two people, where one person allegedly showed a weapon.

Despite the large police presence, Glenmore Road remains open in the area.

UDPATE 4:05 p.m.

A police dog unit has now arrived at the scene, which remains active.

Numerous officers, both regular uniformed and tactical, are armed with rifles.

A siren is being played on a police vehicle and it appears officers are focused on one trailer on the property.

ORIGINAL 3:35 p.m.

Police are asking the public to stay out of the area of the Shady Lane trailer park in Glenmore as officers deal with a weapons call.

RCMP said they were called at 1:10 p.m. for a report of an altercation between two people at the trailer park at the corner of Glenmore Road and John Hindle Drive.

“The altercation resulted in one of the individuals reportedly showing a weapon,” said Cpl. Steven Lang.

Lang said tactical officers with the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team are on scene for the “developing incident.”

“Police are asking members of the public to stay out of the area,” he said.

Access to the trailer park is now closed

A police helicopter also appears to be circling above the trailer park. What sounds like flash bangs can be heard coming from within the property.