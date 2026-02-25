Senior dies on slopes at Big White Ski Resort
Fatality at Big White Resort
Big White Ski Resort has brought in grief counsellors after the death of a man on the slopes Tuesday afternoon.
Michael Ballingall, vice president of Big White, says the resort is not releasing any details, but he confirmed that the fatality involving a senior.
"I don't have many details. We found a 71-year-old male, they transported him to the ski patrol hut but he was
pronounced deceased at the medical centre by a doctor," says Ballingall.
The death is now being investigated by the BC Coroner Service. Kelowna RCMP say the death is not suspicious.
Ballingall says the ski patrol and other volunteers are devastated by the death.
"It's really tough on the professional and the volunteer ski patrol, although they train for it, and they're amazing at what they do, it's hard on them," he said.
"We're spending the day with some counsellors and our staff and just trying to look after everybody that was involved."
More Kelowna News
- Driving crackdown comingBC - 3:07 pm
- Milobar draws party supportKamloops/Kelowna - 2:55 pm
- Adventure Film Tour returnsNelson - 2:35 pm
- Sued over trade secret theftBC - 2:32 pm
- Fatality at Big White ResortBig White - 2:31 pm
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Nicholas Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library