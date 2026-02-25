Kelowna News

Senior dies on slopes at Big White Ski Resort

Photo: Gavin Crawford The base at Big White Ski Resort.

Big White Ski Resort has brought in grief counsellors after the death of a man on the slopes Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Ballingall, vice president of Big White, says the resort is not releasing any details, but he confirmed that the fatality involving a senior.

"I don't have many details. We found a 71-year-old male, they transported him to the ski patrol hut but he was

pronounced deceased at the medical centre by a doctor," says Ballingall.

The death is now being investigated by the BC Coroner Service. Kelowna RCMP say the death is not suspicious.

Ballingall says the ski patrol and other volunteers are devastated by the death.



"It's really tough on the professional and the volunteer ski patrol, although they train for it, and they're amazing at what they do, it's hard on them," he said.

"We're spending the day with some counsellors and our staff and just trying to look after everybody that was involved."