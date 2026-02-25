Kelowna News

BC Lions Kelowna tickets on sale to the general public Thursday; Castanet pre-sale active now

Photo: BC Lions Tickets for Touchdown Kelowna go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday

Get your tickets early.

That’s the mantra from the BC Lions as Touchdown Kelowna tickets are set to go on sale to the general public Thursday morning.

The ticket window opens at 10 a.m.

But if you can't wait, some tickets have been set aside for a Castanet pre-sale, on now. Use the promo code "castanet" to purchase your tickets online. The promo code will be active until the limited number of tickets runs out.

During a news conference promoting Okanagan College as the presenting sponsor and the Lions home away from home, club president Duane Vienneau told prospective ticket buyers to go on line early to ensure they can get tickets.

Tickets for Lions games in Langford the previous two seasons have been snapped up within an hour.

Ticket prices begin at $50.

Vienneau told the gathering earlier this week the club hopes to provide between 17,000 and 18,000 seats for the two games.

Ticket resellers are already asking upwards of $850 a ticket.

As part of Touchdown Kelowna, the Lions will play host to the Calgary Stampeders June 27 and the Edmonton Elks July 4. A 10-day football festival is also being planned around the games.

Festival details will be announced soon.

The Lions were forced out of their BC Place home to make way for soccer’s World Cup. Vancouver will host seven World Cup games through June and July.