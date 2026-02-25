Kelowna News

Kelowna businesses warned about downtown videotaping incidents

Strange filming downtown

Photo: DKA The individual seen videotaping downtown Kelowna businesses and patrons

A newsletter sent to Kelowna businesses on Tuesday is warning about an individual who has been videotaping downtown storefronts and community members.

According to the Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA), there is an open file with the RCMP related to the individual.

Businesses are asked to reference RCMP File Number: 2026-11022 when contacting police.

“At this time, we are advising members to be aware of his presence and to report any concerning or disruptive behaviour,” says Cassandra Wysochanskyj, manager of events and marketing with the DKA.

The individual has reportedly been seen filming storefronts and patrons and has said he is recording content for a personal podcast.

He has also been seen wearing an orange safety-vest sweater.

Businesses are advised not to engage if the person enters their store or is filming.

“If there is an immediate safety concern, contact the RCMP and reference file number 2026-11022,” the DKA added.

For emergencies, businesses should call 911. For non-emergencies, they can contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.