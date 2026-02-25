Kelowna businesses warned about downtown videotaping incidents
Strange filming downtown
A newsletter sent to Kelowna businesses on Tuesday is warning about an individual who has been videotaping downtown storefronts and community members.
According to the Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA), there is an open file with the RCMP related to the individual.
Businesses are asked to reference RCMP File Number: 2026-11022 when contacting police.
“At this time, we are advising members to be aware of his presence and to report any concerning or disruptive behaviour,” says Cassandra Wysochanskyj, manager of events and marketing with the DKA.
The individual has reportedly been seen filming storefronts and patrons and has said he is recording content for a personal podcast.
He has also been seen wearing an orange safety-vest sweater.
Businesses are advised not to engage if the person enters their store or is filming.
“If there is an immediate safety concern, contact the RCMP and reference file number 2026-11022,” the DKA added.
For emergencies, businesses should call 911. For non-emergencies, they can contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.
More Kelowna News
- Driving crackdown comingBC - 3:07 pm
- Milobar draws party supportKamloops/Kelowna - 2:55 pm
- Adventure Film Tour returnsNelson - 2:35 pm
- Sued over trade secret theftBC - 2:32 pm
- Fatality at Big White ResortBig White - 2:31 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$420,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Nicholas Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library