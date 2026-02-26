Kelowna News

Patient from Kelowna first to be cured of rare immune disease

Cured by gene modification

Photo: Contributed Ty Sperle was able to go skiing after being cured of a rare immune disease.

The case of a patient from Kelowna who was cured of a rare immune disease has been featured in the latest edition of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Ty Sperle, 18, was diagnosed at the age of five with granulomatous disease (CGD). The inherited disease affects approximately one-in-200,000 children, dramatically reducing their body’s ability to fight illnesses and inflammatory conditions. Sperle’s complications included frequent skin infections and an invasive bacterial lung infection.

After years of treatment at BC Children’s Hospital, Sperle became the first person ever to receive and be cured by a gene modification treatment known as “prime editing.”

“I have been treating Ty for over a decade, but until recently, all we could offer patients with genetic conditions such as CGD is relief from the symptoms and help to keep infection at bay,” said Dr. Stuart Turvey, an investigator and clinician at BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute.

“That’s why I jumped at the opportunity to register Ty for this trial, as the promise of editing out the genetic mutation at the DNA level is really the only way to truly cure this disease.”

The trial was set up by US-based Prime Medicine and run out of CHU Sainte-Justine, a health research institution affiliated with the University of Montreal. Blood stem cells were drawn and enriched before being treated with the gene editing product that contains components to target and correct the mutation in the gene responsible for the condition.

After 24 days in hospital care at CHU Sainte-Justine, Sperle was discharged. Six months on, his immune system’s antimicrobial activity has remained durable.

“When we got the call from Dr. Turvey, I was very excited as there were no cure options for me at that time,” said Sperle. “It was nerve-wracking for me as I was the first patient to volunteer for this procedure, and it seemed I was the only one, so it was scary.”

The trial was led by Dr. Élie Haddad, pediatric immunologist and professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Montreal.

“Dr. Haddad and the Montreal team were amazing, and I believed in them and that the procedure would work,” said Sperle. “I am thrilled with the result because I am cured of CGD and can live my life fully.”

Josie Osbourne, B.C.’s Minister of Health, said the milestone shows the power of public healthcare, research and global collaboration.

“It’s amazing to see a young person from B.C. cured of a life-threatening genetic disease through innovation from clinical teams. This gives hope to families facing rare conditions and shows how smart investment in science can lead to life-changing care,” said Osbourne.