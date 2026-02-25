Kelowna News
RCMP respond to altercation between groups of youth downtown
Cops investigating youth
Photo: Nicholas Johansen
Police question several youth following an altercation in downtown Kelowna Tuesday evening.
Police responded to an altercation between two groups of youths in downtown Kelowna Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to Bernard Avenue near Mill Street at about 8:15 p.m. for a report of a “disturbance at a business,” according to Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Steven Lang.
At least five police vehicles attended the scene.
“Upon police attendance, officers learned that two groups of youths were involved in an altercation, which turned physical and threats were allegedly made,” Cpl. Lang said.
Officers separated the two parties and contacted their parents.
Cpl. Lang said police continue to investigate the incident to determine if “criminality occurred.”
