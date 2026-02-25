Pink Shirt Day Breakfast in Kelowna raises money for youth programs
Celebrating Pink Shirt Day
Pink shirts were on full display across Kelowna Wednesday as students, community leaders and organizations marked Pink Shirt Day with a call for kindness, respect and inclusion.
Pink Shirt Day began in 2007, when two Nova Scotia high school students encouraged classmates to wear pink in support of a boy who had been teased for wearing a pink shirt. The movement has since grown across Canada as a stand against bullying.
The Kelowna Youth Safety Committee has been working with first responders and community groups to learn about issues facing local youth.
Students have helped lead projects focused on anti-bullying, vaping prevention, mental health resources and youth-led safe spaces.
Earlier today, local leaders gathered at the Laurel Packinghouse for the annual Pink Shirt Day Breakfast.
The event aimed to raise $35,000 to support safe club spaces and programs that teach empathy, belonging and respect.
“Pink Shirt Day has always been an important day for BGC Okanagan because it reflects the values we work to build into every program,” Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan, said in a media release.
