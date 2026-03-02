Kelowna News

Fraud prevention seminars for seniors planned for Kelowna

Photo: Pixabay Kelowna to host senior fraud and prevention awareness seminar.

Seniors in Kelowna will be the focus of a fraud prevention seminar coming in March.

The City of Kelowna, RCMP and the Bank of Canada will be presenting at the event, scheduled for March 10 at Trinity Church, the Refinery Building in the Family Room from 10 a.m. until noon.

The event is being hosted by the Seniors Outreach and Resource Centre.

RCMP Cpl. Vinh Ngo will discuss the top frauds impacting seniors. RCMP will explain how criminals reach out to potential victims and what seniors need to watch out for.

Bank of Canada representative Anna Hardy will talk about the best way to spot counterfeit cash. Walking attendees through the best ways to authenticate the security features in Canadian banknotes.

Events like this one have been held in other Okanagan communities, also hit by senior fraud.

The majority of fraud involves an online component and is targeted at seniors. Many of the fraudsters are based in foreign countries where RCMP have no jurisdiction.