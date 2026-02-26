Kelowna News

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine hosts all-you-can-eat fundraiser on Sunday

Photo: Denys Storozhuk Kelowna Stands With Ukraine hosted a candlelight vigil at Stuart Park on Tuesday event.

A Ukrainian feast will be rolled out for the people of Kelowna on Sunday.

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine is hosting an all-you-can-eat fundraiser at the parish hall of the Ukrainian Orthodox Parish of Sts. Peter and Paul, at 1933 Barlee Rd., from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Diners will be treated to traditional foods including perogis, borscht, and holubsti (cabbage rolls). The event also includes performances by the Dolyna Ukrainian Dancers and the North Okanagan Pipes & Drums.

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine will use the money raised to provide emergency power kits and generators for schools and hospitals in Ukraine, emergency rations for soldiers and to support displaced Ukrainians who have settled in the Central Okanagan.

Previous Ukrainian buffets have sold out well in advance. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

This week marks the fourth anniversary of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

A candlelight vigil was held at Stuart Park on Tuesday evening, where a petition was circulated. It calls on the B.C. government to work with Ottawa to create a streamlined Permanent Residency pathway for the thousands who fled the war and have built new lives here.