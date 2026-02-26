Kelowna Stands With Ukraine hosts all-you-can-eat fundraiser on Sunday
Ukrainian feast on Sunday
A Ukrainian feast will be rolled out for the people of Kelowna on Sunday.
Kelowna Stands With Ukraine is hosting an all-you-can-eat fundraiser at the parish hall of the Ukrainian Orthodox Parish of Sts. Peter and Paul, at 1933 Barlee Rd., from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Diners will be treated to traditional foods including perogis, borscht, and holubsti (cabbage rolls). The event also includes performances by the Dolyna Ukrainian Dancers and the North Okanagan Pipes & Drums.
Kelowna Stands With Ukraine will use the money raised to provide emergency power kits and generators for schools and hospitals in Ukraine, emergency rations for soldiers and to support displaced Ukrainians who have settled in the Central Okanagan.
Previous Ukrainian buffets have sold out well in advance. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.
This week marks the fourth anniversary of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.
A candlelight vigil was held at Stuart Park on Tuesday evening, where a petition was circulated. It calls on the B.C. government to work with Ottawa to create a streamlined Permanent Residency pathway for the thousands who fled the war and have built new lives here.
More Kelowna News
- COSAR rescues UTV ridersWest Kelowna - 8:44 pm
- Ukrainian feast on SundayKelowna - 8:00 pm
- Poll: New AI rules?Poll - 7:30 pm
- Coupon program supportedSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Cupcakes against bullyingVernon - 7:00 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$869,999
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Nicholas Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library