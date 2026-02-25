Kelowna News

Teacher reprimanded after pantsing episode, name calling

Photo: SD 23 The board office for Central Okanagan Public Schools.

A Central Okanagan teacher who mishandled a school “pantsing” incident and called a student’s parent a pointed epithet during a volleyball game has received a public reprimand.

Kelly Jean Hettinga, a teacher employed by Central Okanagan Public Schools, entered into a consent resolution agreement with the Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, relating to events that occurred between 2021 and 2022.

Hettinga’s first issues arose in September 2021 when a student was “pantsed” by teammates at a public rest stop following an out-of-town volleyball tournament. Hettinga, who was head coach of the senior girls team at the time, did not witness the incident but became aware of it the next day after a parent contacted him.

Hettinga’s chosen method to deal with the episode, according to the agreement, was to allow the student to address the team about the incident, as per their parents request.

The student read a prepared statement to the team, expressing “their hurt and embarrassment from the pantsing and their ‘biggest concern’,” which was that any video of the pantsing be deleted immediately and that they be notified if the video had been sent to anyone so that they could address it right away, according to the decision.

Hettinga then told the team that if a video existed, it was to be deleted and not shared.

However, he did not report the matter to school administration and it only came to the attention of administrators in November 2021, when the student’s parents informed them, the commissioner said in the decision.

Shortly thereafter, the commissioner said, Hettinga told his team “ a comment to the effect that he was not going to change how he runs the team based on outside influences, whether it be parents or other things.”

Following an investigation, the district issued Hettinga a three-day suspension without pay in May 2023, removed him from coaching duties until June 30, 2025, and required him to complete a professional boundaries course.

The next issue Hettinga was caught up in took place in May 2022 community volleyball tournament. During a dispute over a line call, Hettinga called a parent volunteer a “prick.”

Then, after the game, he told players he had been disciplined by the district and identified specific families as being behind the complaint.

In October 2023, the district imposed an additional eight-day unpaid suspension, barred him from contacting certain parents, and removed him from coaching duties until June 30, 2028.

In the consent agreement, Hettinga admitted that his conduct amounted to professional misconduct and breached multiple standards in the Professional Standards for B.C. Educators.

As part of the resolution, he will receive a formal reprimand and must complete the course “Reinforcing Respectful Professional Boundaries” through the Justice Institute of British Columbia by May 1. Failure to complete the course could result in suspension of his teaching certificate.

The agreement will be published on the provincial teacher regulation website and recorded on the Ministry of Education and Child Care’s public registry.