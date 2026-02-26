Kelowna News

Winter meets spring with Craft Culture, Rustic Reel Winter Fest this weekend

Winter meets spring

Photo: Rustic Reel Brewing Co. Rustic Reel Brewing Co. hosts a midwinter festival on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Winter wraps up as meteorological spring begins this weekend.

In Kelowna, two events celebrate both seasons.

Building on the popularity of its German-style holiday market, Rustic Reel Brewing Co. is hosting a midwinter festival.

The inaugural Rustic Reel Winter Fest takes place on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The back parking lot at 760 Vaughn Ave. will be transformed into a winter village with carnival-style games, firepits, beverage tents, DIY activities and comfort food.

“We wanted to create something that brings people outside in February and reminds everyone that winter can be fun,” said Rustic Reel owner Susi Foerg. “It’s not a Christmas market — it’s a mid-winter revival. A chance to gather around the fire, enjoy great drinks and food, and connect with the community.”

Tickets to the Rustic Reel Winter Fest are available through Eventbrite.

If you want to stay cozy indoors, Craft Culture’s Spring Market is scheduled for Sunday, March 1, at the Delta Hotels Grand Okanagan Resort.

More than 90 local artisans and small businesses will have their wares available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Following the strong community response to past holiday events at the Delta Grand, the new spring edition expands the seasonal shopping experience while maintaining Craft Culture’s signature focus on quality, creativity, and local entrepreneurship,” said Craft Culture Events founder Karalyn Lockhart.

“Shoppers can browse a curated mix of jewelry, body care, home décor, gourmet treats, artwork, children’s items, and one-of-a-kind gifts — all created by independent Canadian makers.”

Admission is free. Visit www.craftculture.ca for more information and a full list of vendors.