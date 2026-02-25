Kelowna News
Kelowna RCMP say more counterfeit complaints made
Counterfeit complaints grow
Photo: Kelowna RCMP
Counterfeit cash complaints made to Kelowna RCMP.
Kelowna Mounties issued a warning Wednesday morning about increased use of counterfeit cash in the city.
In a post on social media, RCMP said they've seen an uptick in reports of counterfeits in a variety of settings.
"For the most part these files have come from local businesses, but a couple of reports of fake money has been used in personal Marketplace transactions," RCMP said.
The counterfeit reports have primarily been $100 bills, but $50 and $20 bills have also been involved.
Police recommend business owners to educate their employees and keep a keen eye on cash transactions.
Police remind both sellers and buyers to continue to be vigilant and report any counterfeit monies to the RCMP as soon as possible at 250-762-3300.
