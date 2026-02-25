Kelowna News
Coquihalla to be buried in snow, 40 to 50 cm in forecast
Heavy snow for Coq
Photo: DriveBC
The Coquihalla is expected to get heavy snowfall.
Between 40 and 60 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway from tonight through Friday, Environment Canada says.
"A frontal system passing through the region will bring strong southwesterly winds and instability in it's wake," the national weather agency said.
Snowfall is expected to carry on through Friday, with steady accumulations throughout.
Travel conditions along the stretch of Highway 5, from Hope to Merritt, are likely to deteriorate as snowfall accumulates, the national weather agency warns.
