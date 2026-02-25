Temporary closure planned for Apple Bowl east parking lot
Apple Bowl parking closure
The east parking lot at the Apple Bowl, accessible via Spall Road, will temporarily close beginning Feb. 25 as construction gets underway along the adjacent laneway.
According to the City of Kelowna, the gate to the lot will be closed for approximately five weeks while crews complete upgrades in the area.
Construction will begin with milling work this week, followed by the installation of new asphalt and curbs. The project also includes several pedestrian and infrastructure improvements:
- A new multi-use pathway on the north side of the laneway
- A walking path on the south side of the laneway
- Installation of new light poles along the laneway
During the closure, emergency vehicle access from Spall Road will not be available. All emergency access to the facility will be redirected through the Burtch Road gate.
Residents and visitors are being asked to follow instructions from safety personnel and obey posted construction signage and fencing while travelling through the area.
