Spring momentum builds at Bylands Garden Centre and The Greenery

Gardening season starts

Madison Reeve

With unseasonably warm weather and bright sunshine sweeping across the Central Okanagan, gardeners are already thinking about spring planting — and local garden centres are ready.

At Bylands Garden Centre in West Kelowna, owner Maria Byland says the shift toward March is energizing both staff and customers.

“We're getting ready... It's been a great, great winter. It's been very warm, and especially in the last couple days, it gives you a feeling of spring.”

While the mild temperatures have been welcome, she says winter still serves a purpose.

“Although it was very nice to have a couple couple days of colder weather. That's very important too, because we need to have some of those little bugs that that get on through through the winter. If the winter is too warm, then it's not very good as well.”

Preparation for spring has been underway since January, with staff seeding and cultivating plants for both the West Kelowna and K.L.O. Road locations.

Standing inside the greenhouse, Byland highlighted one of their year-round crops.

“This is a succulent which we have grown in our greenhouse here. This is one of the many crops that we grow. And we grow these all year round, and we will be selling these throughout our two stores or to other wholesale accounts that we have.”

“We have some primroses, which we will see. There's some some bulbs as well,” she said.

For gardeners worried about fluctuating temperatures, she offered practical advice: “So people in their yard, they do have bulbs. If the temperatures get a little bit colder, they can actually use a remake cloth on top of them. If it gets down to the minus minus five, minus 10, which sometimes can happen.”

The Bylands store at 1629 K.L.O. Road is also expected to be open this weekend.

The centre is also launching new in-house fertilizer blends this season and workshops are also planned for the spring.

Across town at 2507 Longhill Rd., The Greenery is preparing to welcome customers back on Feb. 28 — nearly eight months after a powerful storm tore through the property.

On June 20, 2025, a severe thunderstorm twisted multiple greenhouses and damaged part of the garden centre just as the retail season was ending.

Owner Kirsten Segler said the impact was significant.

“It affected seven structures, but two structures had to be completely replaced, so the initial repair work was done on the damaged structures.”

While waiting for replacement materials, crews focused on structural groundwork.

“We did base structural work while we were waiting for the structures. The structures arrived in the middle of September, and then we started the rebuild of those two structures and completed it by the end of November, which was perfect timing,” Segler said.

He said the timeline was crucial for their crops.

“These two structures at this time of the year are storage structures for all our perennial crops. We grow our perennials in the fall, and they would have had to be moved in there at that time to make room for us to start growing annuals in the greenhouse where those would have been growing. So the timing did work out just right.”

Now fully repaired, The Greenery will open Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, with the retail season running until late June.