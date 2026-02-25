Kelowna News

Kelowna mayor advocating for more prosecutors during week-long meetings in Victoria

Dyas pushes for prosecutors

Photo: Todd Daniels Vandalism at Gallery Streetwear in January

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas has a busy week of meeting with various provincial ministers as he seeks financial and other commitments from the government.

Dyas, city manager Doug Gilchrist and other city officials are in Victoria to meet with ministers of housing, transportation and the Attorney General to advocate for various city initiatives and priorities.

Dyas says crime and safety is right at the top of the list.

He says meetings are scheduled with Attorney General Niki Sharma to continue pleading the city’s case for more Crown prosecutors.

“We do see in the budget a recognition that there needs to be advancement around Crown prosecutors. It doesn’t give specific numbers or specific locations, but we want to make certain we are in front of them saying this is something we have been looking for,” Dyas tells Castanet News.

“We need to stop the revolving door. We need to look at having assistance put in place here because they have not expanded the Crown prosecutors in our community and the case loads are too great, so they are not able to deal with people the way they should be.”

The need for additional prosecutors was one of the key themes during the recently held community safety forum.

Dyas also says he will continue to push for a mandatory, compulsory care facility in the Okanagan.

Dyas says the province seems to recognize the importance and he wants to ensure the region’s view is top of mind with the province.

The city’s desire to receive an early release from provincial short-term rental regulations is also on the agenda in meetings with Housing Minister Christine Boyle.

Dyas says city staff have been in constant communication with Boyle’s staff, providing as much information as possible.

The city will also be armed with bylaws adopted Monday around designation of short-term rentals within specific areas of the city and those developments that have expressed interest in participating.

Dyas says the city will continue for a spring approval to take advantage of thousands of tourists who will descend on Kelowna for a multitude of high-profile events coming to the city in the spring and summer.

The mayor will also speak with Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth to try and advance both the new bus yards and Clement connector.

“Mr. Farnworth and myself have gone through this a number of times,” says Dyas.

“And, also recognizing that the province is limited with regards to capital, so what can we do to say, ‘we need to advance this, let’s have discussions around how we both agree this is a priority and how we look at advancing it’

“Just going there and saying we need a cheque written isn’t available to the province. We need to be creative and come up with some way of doing it.”