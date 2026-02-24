Kelowna News

RCMP investigating mischief fire in Okanagan College bathroom

Fire in college bathroom

Photo: Okanagan College Police are investigating a fire in a bathroom at Okanagan College in Kelowna.

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a fire in a bathroom at Okanagan College on Monday afternoon.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm at 12:25 p.m. on February 23 in the 1000 block of KLO Road.

Police say the report was a mischief fire and they are investigating.

"Three youth are alleged to have started a nuisance fire within a bathroom on the property. No further information can be provided at this time," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Steven Lang.

Castanet has received multiple complaints recently from staff and students at Okanagan College about an influx of high school students the campus regularly receives from the high school next door, particularly during the lunch hour.

"[High school] students take over the campus during lunch," said the employee who reported the fire to Castanet. "All staff and college students hide during this hour.