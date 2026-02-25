Kelowna News

Weston Family Foundation donates $8M for UBC Okanagan prescribed burn program

$8M to fight fire with fire

Photo: Parks Canada Agency, J. Park Weston Family Foundation has committed $8M to scale capacity for prescribed fire in Canada.

The Weston Family Foundation has teamed up with UBC Okanagan to launch a first-of-its-kind prescribed fire training program.

The program, funded by $8 million from the foundation, is designed to strengthen Canada's national capacity for the safe use of prescribed fire, to enhance biodiversity and strengthen ecological and community resilience.

“The compounding effects of climate change and extreme wildfire events call for more proactive, planned and land-driven management tools to support healthy, wildfire resilient landscapes,” said Garfield Mitchell, Chair of the Weston Family Foundation, in a news release.

The new program will help educate and train professionals across the country through five regional hubs: western, northern, central, eastern, and Atlantic Canada.

The program will respect and support Indigenous-led fire stewardship and cultural fire practices. Prescribed fire use remains limited due to a lack of training, mentorship, and opportunities for firsthand experience.

The program hopes to address the gap by ensuring that prescribed fire practices "reflect local ecosystems, governance structures, and operational realities."

“Canada’s ability to expand the use of prescribed fire has been constrained by a lack of coordinated training and clear pathways to operational experience,” said the training director, Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais, assistant professor, UBCO.

“This program provides the leadership and structure needed to establish national standards, deliver regionally grounded training, and build the capacity required to apply prescribed fire safely, responsibly, and at scale.”