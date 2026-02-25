Kelowna News

Conviction in Kelowna sex assault trial thrown out

Photo: Nicholas Johansen . The Kelowna Law Courts.

A Kelowna man accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman in 2020 will get a new trial, following the B.C. Court of appeal overturning his previous conviction.

B.C.’s highest court ruled that the judge in Joshua Wayne Hawco’s 2022 sexual assault trial erred in making instructions to the jurors about how to assess the evidence they’d heard.

“The jury instructions as a whole left it open to the jury to follow a path of reasoning on which they may well have found the appellant guilty on a standard less onerous than proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” Justice Paul Riley wrote in a decision posted online Feb. 24.

“The conviction is set aside, and a new trial is ordered.”

The November 2022 case centred on a late-night encounter in December 2020 between Hawco and a woman who testified she awoke to find him sexually assaulting her. Hawco admitted entering the woman's bedroom uninvited but maintained the sexual activity between them was consensual.

Riley wrote, “as is often the case in sexual assault prosecutions, there were only two witnesses to the events forming the subject matter of the charge. Those two witnesses gave diametrically opposed accounts of what happened.”

Riley said the instructions given to the jury would have left them with the impression that they had an obligation to first make findings about contested facts on a balance of probabilities, "then take those facts as proven for the purposes of deciding whether the Crown had established the essential elements of the offence,” Riley said.

“This did not equip the jury to properly decide the case according to the law and the evidence.”