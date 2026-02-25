Kelowna News

Third business in three years: A Ukrainian success story in Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White Tetiana Kopets opened Perogies Bar in The District on Bernard in early 2026.

A Kelowna family is celebrating the opening of their third business this week.

Perogies Bar in The District on Bernard is the latest endeavour for Tetiana and Oles Kopets, who came to Kelowna shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine four years ago.

Since arriving with their two children, they opened Ready To Cook, a frozen Ukrainian food outlet, also in The District in June 2023, followed by another Ready To Cook in Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

Tetiana said they decided to branch out with Perogies Bar after hearing from regular customers who wanted a hot food option.

“We had this opportunity open at The District mall,” she said. “It’s a very nice place and close to Ready To Cook.”

Perogies Bar serves up perogies and other Ukrainian treats that are made across the hall at Ready To Cook. Their grand opening is this Thursday.

“We made some renovations,” said Oles. “With the kitchen, we made it all open, like Ready To Cook. You can see what's happening. We want everybody to see what’s going on in the kitchen.”

Tetiana Kopets was one of several people who gathered on the pedestrian bridge by the Parkinson Recreation Centre on Sunday, waving Ukrainian flags and reminding the people of Kelowna that the war is still going on and people are still suffering.

Both her mother and Oles’s mother are still in Ukraine, dealing with the hardships of the ongoing conflict, including regular power cuts.

“No one would expect to be living through this in modern times, but that’s where we are,” said Oles.

Their children have adapted to life in Kelowna, but it was tough at first. Oles said their daughter was 13 when they fled Kyiv and had a difficult time leaving friends and family behind. But the couple is committed to looking forward, not back.

“We start to live. We don’t wait,” said Tetiana. “A lot of people in Ukraine continue waiting, unfortunately.”

Tuesday marked the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion. The conflict has now dragged on longer than Russia’s participation in the Second World War.