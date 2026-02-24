Kelowna News

Kelowna residents stranded, frustrated in Puerto Vallarta

Photo: Jennifer Gautron Smoke rises from the streets in Puerto Vallarta Sunday.

An Okanagan family stranded in Puerto Vallarta after cartel violence shut down the city and disrupted travel in and out of the country is frustrated with what they see as a lack of urgency from the airline they chose.

Nicole Ward, her husband and their five-year-old daughter were supposed to fly home to Canada on Sunday night. Instead, they found themselves scrambling for information about violence unfolding around them and searching for answers about their way back to their lives.

“In the morning, we were packing and getting ready to leave our Airbnb,” Ward said. That’s when her husband’s friend, who lives in the area, messaged and said “ Are you aware of what’s happening?’

“We had no idea. We had been watching the Canadian the men's Olympic hockey game.”

He told them the city was having “cartel problems” and sent footage from the “romantic district” that, at the time, seemed mind boggling.

“There were cars being lit on fire that he could see from his condo balcony,” she said. Other videos he sent showed people being forced from their cars at gunpoint, and their vehicles being lit on fire.

When they looked outside of their building they also saw plumes of smoke rising, and it became increasingly clear, they weren’t going anywhere.

Ward looked to get information from the airline and it arrived two hours later, saying their flights were cancelled and they’d be rebooked when the time came.

On Monday night that time arrived. Ward called WestJet to book her way back home after learning service had resumed.

After waiting on hold for hours, the family was rebooked for March 2. It was the soonest flight available but Ward said it’s simply not soon enough.

She said she was willing to take alternate routes, including flights with connections through Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver or Toronto, but were told that was the earliest option available. She has since heard of other stranded travellers being rebooked even later, some as far out as March 12.

“We said we don’t need a direct flight. We’ll take any connections. We just want to be on Canadian soil,” she said.

Meanwhile, she noted, Air Canada has issued a public statement saying it has added capacity to help bring Canadians home. Ward said she has requested a callback from the airline to explore other options, though switching carriers would likely mean paying out of pocket.

“I get that it’s early days and this is an unforeseen situation,” she said. “But I just think, as an organization, they need to show they’re doing more.”

Ward is not alone with this concern.

Anita Swing was also frustrated with the initial service from Puerto Vallarta. She said in an email many “stranded in Puerto Vallarta” were finding the airline’s service less than ideal.

“They’re offering options like a return on Feb. 28 routed through the US and taking two days, or return to Vancouver on March 1, even though our flight out started in Kelowna,” she said. ‘Many of us have lives to return to, medication needed etc plus can’t necessarily afford to pay for the extra accommodation. “

Midday Tuesday, WestJet issued a statement also saying they were planning on adding flights.

“Currently, WestJet's priority is re-accommodating guests who were originally scheduled to return Sunday, Feb. 22 and Monday, Feb. 23,” WestJet said in a statement.

“As all carriers have limited or no available seats, we have added additional flights to accommodate. Any remaining available seats will be offered for sale on our website. “

What that means for the Wards still remains to be seen.

“People are messaging saying, ‘Enjoy your extended vacation,’” Ward said. “But I’m not reading by the pool and relaxing. We’re stuck here.”

For now, the family’s focus remains simple: getting home safely.

“We’re just trying to keep our heads down and get back to Canada.”