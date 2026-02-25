Kelowna News

Former Current Taxi driver who says she never got paid, escalates case

Driver fighting to get paid

Photo: Shannon McHugh Former Current Taxi driver Shannon McHugh says she is fighting to get paid.

A former Current Taxi driver who says she worked for the company for five weeks without pay is now taking her case to the BC Employment Standards Branch.

"I was a dependent contractor, which means I rely on their vehicles to make an income."

Shannon McHugh tells Castanet she's owed just over $3,000, after working for the company as a dependent driver from the middle of August until the middle of October.

"When I first asked after the first scheduled pay day, why I didn't get paid, management said they would do everything they could to have us paid within a few days, then by the next payday it changed to 'as soon as possible,' after suggesting they were having financial difficulties."

McHugh says she wasn't the only driver who didn't get paid. When she went to management, she was told the company had lost an important contract and was experiencing financial difficulties, but they reassured her that the money was coming.

"Dan, the manager, said that I should have it by the third week. So I'm like, I need this money. And he's like, I understand," says McHugh.



The excuses continued, and McHugh began to take action.

"I can't do this. I'm working for free, and I can't work for free. This is ridiculous. I quit working for them because I couldn't work for free."

Castanet reached out to Current Taxi for comment, leaving messages by phone and email with no response.

McHugh has now taken the matter to the BC Employment Standards Branch and hopes to receive the salary she says she's still owed.

"I filed a complaint with them, and they said it can take up to a year for anybody to even investigate and look at it," McHugh says.

The Current Taxi website says, "we are a locally born and run company committed to providing the best drivers, the best cars and the best service to Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland."

The website also has jobs posted for both independent contractors and Current Taxi drivers at present.

McHugh says she has been diligent in trying to recover her lost wages.

"I've continued to reach out to Current Taxi with absolutely no positive outcome. They continue to provide excuses and no solid answers.

"Avoidance, I think, is their game," says McHugh.