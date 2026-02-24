Kelowna News

The outdoor skating rink at Stuart Park will close Friday

Photo: City of Kelowna Stuart Park ice rink scheduled to close Friday morning

You have just a few days to enjoy the outdoor ice rink at Stuart Park.

The City of Kelowna says the outdoor rink will close at 11 a.m. Friday.

As the temperature warms up, recreation facility operations supervisor Steve Hebden says the ice becomes more difficult to maintain.

“While last week’s colder temperatures helped keep the rink going, we are now at the point where we need to close the ice surface,” says Hebden.

“It’s been another excellent season of skating.”

If you’re planning on heading down for one last lap, be sure to check out the live cam before heading down.

The milder temperatures, especially during the middle of the day, can potentially lead to unscheduled rink closures for ice maintenance which would be noted on the live cam feed.

The outdoor rink typically opens in early December and closes around the end of February.