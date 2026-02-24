Kelowna News

RCMP surround Kelowna home after robbery

Robbery suspects arrested

Photo: Contributed FILE- Tactical police on McCurdy Road earlier this month.

UPDATE 7:57 a.m.

Kelowna Mounties say they arrested suspects in alleged early morning robbery

At around 5 a.m., Tuesday Kelowna RCMP were called to a robbery at a business in the 800-block of Rutland Road North, RCMP said in a media release.

"Staff advised police that two-armed individuals allegedly entered the store and took items before fleeing the area on foot," RCMP said.

Mounties flooded the area alongside their K9s and found several suspects at a nearby residence.

RCMP said the investigation is in the early stages, and the General Investigation Section has assumed conduct of the file.

Police will be completing investigative steps in the 300-block of McCurdy Road for an indetermined amount of time.

“The rapid and systematic actions of responding frontline officers, with the support of the Police Dog Service and its K9 ‘Luger’, ensured the situation was resolved safely and without further risk to the public,” Cpl. Steven Lang, said in a media release.

“The RCMP would also like to recognize staff of the business who remained calm in a very stressful event and provided accurate information to assist the police response.”

ORIGINAL 7:17 a.m.

A Kelowna home has once again found itself at the centre of police activity.

RCMP officers surrounded a home in the 300 block of McCurdy Road early Tuesday morning, and area residents said they witnessed multiple people being taken from the home.

Mounties confirmed that the RCMP were there and said "the situation is nearing resolution."

Kelowna RCMP also said there is no risk to the public at this time.

A raid was executed at the home earlier this month. The property, which is partially owned by a Kelowna city councillor, has regularly been highlighted as a source of neighbourhood concern.