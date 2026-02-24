'It just spiralled': Kelowna city councillor trying to evict tenants from house where RCMP arrested robbery suspects

Cindy White

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

For the second time this month, police on Tuesday descended on a Kelowna property partially owned by Kelowna Coun. Mohini Singh.

Police also raided the home Feb. 12 and Singh said she is trying to get the tenants out. She stopped by the home on Monday night.

“I talked to them about trying to keep the peace, living properly and not bothering the neighbourhood, and I also informed them that I have a hearing with the Residential Tenancy Branch on Thursday and Friday,” said Singh.

She has served eviction papers against one of the tenants and hopes to serve the second tonight. But she said the men have told her they plan to fight the eviction.

“They had committed to leaving and so I said, I’m going through the process, you have to leave by the end of the month.”

Singh added she is learning an expensive lesson after renting the house to two men who claimed they had jobs and were just trying to get back on their feet.

“I am so sorry to the community around, because it’s not right for people to have to live in fear, wondering who’s next door, who’s coming and going,” she said.

“These people were OK in the beginning, and it just spiralled.”

UPDATE 7:57 a.m.

Kelowna Mounties say they arrested suspects in an early morning armed robbery

At around 5 a.m., Tuesday Kelowna RCMP were called to a robbery at a business in the 800-block of Rutland Road North, RCMP said in a media release.

"Staff advised police that two armed individuals allegedly entered the store and took items before fleeing the area on foot," RCMP said.

Mounties flooded the area alongside their K9s and found several suspects at a nearby residence.

RCMP said the investigation is in the early stages, and the General Investigation Section has assumed conduct of the file.

Police will be completing investigative steps in the 300-block of McCurdy Road for an indetermined amount of time.

“The rapid and systematic actions of responding frontline officers, with the support of the Police Dog Service and its K9 ‘Luger’, ensured the situation was resolved safely and without further risk to the public,” Cpl. Steven Lang, said in a media release.

“The RCMP would also like to recognize staff of the business who remained calm in a very stressful event and provided accurate information to assist the police response.”

Travel in the area has been impeded by RCMP activity. McCurdy Road has been blocked in at least one direction.

Photo: Castanet RCMP have circled a Kelowna.

ORIGINAL 7:17 a.m.

A Kelowna home has once again found itself at the centre of police activity.

RCMP officers surrounded a home in the 300 block of McCurdy Road early Tuesday morning, and area residents said they witnessed multiple people being taken from the home.

Mounties confirmed that the RCMP were there and said "the situation is nearing resolution."

Kelowna RCMP also said there is no risk to the public at this time.

A raid was executed at the home earlier this month. The property, which is partially owned by a Kelowna city councillor, has regularly been highlighted as a source of neighbourhood concern.