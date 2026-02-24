Kelowna News

Kelowna councillor finds perfection in commercial development

'It's Pandosy perfect'

Photo: Worman Commercial Drawings for Lakeshore Road development

It’s not just perfect, it’s “Pandosy perfect.”

That’s how Kelowna city councillor Luke Stack describes a seemingly ordinary commercial development in the Pandosy Urban Centre.

The development, on the old St. Paul’s Church site will feature three buildings, two of two-storeys perpendicular to Lakeshore Road and a three storey building in the centre of the site.

While the development will include a little more than 2,400 square feet of combined commercial floor space, the overall density is only 10 per cent of what the city’s Official Community Plan envisions for the site as pointed out by Mayor Dyas.

“This particular property has been sitting vacant for quite a while and this is a proposal that was viable for the applicant to be able to bring something to market a lot sooner than waiting for market conditions to improve,” said planner Jason Issler.

“Looking at the Pandosy urban centre context in its entirety this particular site, even though it may be using less density than the bylaw allows, when you look at the context of the block sometimes you get lower densities on some sites and higher on others.

“In the end, we are achieving the density we have envisioned for this part of the Pandosy Urban Centre.”

Issler said market conditions made it challenging to bring forward a mixed-use development at this time.

“I’m pleased with what I see and I really like the variety of the three buildings,” said Stack.

“And, I like the diversity between them because they add variety to the Pandosy Town Centre and the buildings are also complimentary to other buildings in that area.”

Stack said one of the buildings even has a reference back to the design of the old church.

“I think Reverend (Albert) Baldeo would be pleased.”

Council unanimously voted to issue a development permit for the project.