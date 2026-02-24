Kelowna News

$10M donated to Okanagan College School of Business

$10M for Okanagan College

Cindy White

The School of Business at Okanagan College has just received the largest donation in its history.

In fact, it’s the largest gift ever to a public college in B.C. The $10 million from the Hall Family Foundation will be transformative for the newly named Hall School of Business and Entrepreneurship.

“What if we could build an ecosystem for entrepreneurs in this community? One that bridges the journey between K-12 into the successful launch of businesses and the help of groups like Accelerate Okanagan. That is what this gift is going to be able to make us do. That is what we’re going to be able to make possible because of the Hall Family Foundation,” said Dr. Neil Fassina, president of Okanagan College.

Ed Hall was the co-founder of Canadian Adult Communities and Regency Retirement Resorts. He was joined by other family members, including son Fraser Hall, co-founder of Recon Instruments Ltd, Article Furniture, Rhino Ventures Inc. and director of the Hall Family Foundation.

Ed told the crowd of local business leaders that most of his family has been self-employed for the bulk of their careers.

“We have all experienced the challenges and rewards of self enterprise,” he said.

“Our goal with this donation is to try to ignite that spark in many more young people today, so that they too may enjoy the fruits of their entrepreneurial and business endeavours.”

The donation will fund the establishment of the Hall Entrepreneurship Incubator. It will also include seed funding for students and local entrepreneurs to test business concepts, while providing access to world-class entrepreneurs-in-residence and supporting curriculum and program development.

Ed Hall served as an entrepreneur in residence at OC in 2014. He hopes that in a dozen years’ time he’ll get to see his grandson graduate from the program now named in his honour.

This is just the latest major donation by the Hall Family Foundation in recent years.

In 2025, it purchased a home for Autism Okanagan . Before that, the foundation helped The Bridge Youth & Family Services move forward with Phase II of Youth Recovery House.