Kelowna residents caught open burning without a permit will pay a hefty penalty

Photo: Contributed The Kelowna Fire Department is changing fines for attending to illegal open burning.

Changes to the Kelowna Fire Department’s fire and life safety bylaws will mean a bigger hit to the pocketbook for people caught burning illegally.

Assistant fire chief Dennis Craig told council Monday the present bylaw provides for just a “nominal” fee.

Once council adopts the bylaw in the coming weeks, that will change to a cost-recovery model for attending non-permitted opening burning scenarios.

“These are open burning fires where a person didn’t obtain a permit, didn’t retain the proper inspections ahead of time, and now we have had to respond and spend time extinguishing a fire,” said Craig.

That cost recovery could get expensive.

For each responding engine, the charge is $638 an hour, water tenders, $395 an hour, bush trucks, $389 per hour, command vehicle, $455 an hour and rescue vehicle $364 an hour.

The property owner will be required to pay a minimum of two hours per vehicle attending the scene.

There are also additional fees for repeat offenders.

The venting index for opening burning to come in line with provincial guidelines. Those were instituted in the fall.

The illegal open burning change is one of several made to the fire and life safety bylaw.

“We added a clause around malicious fires to help us for any fires caused on purpose to give a reason to attend and hold people accountable for them.

“We added requirements around smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in daycares, generator use in private structures, venting requirements on shipping containers, discarding of smoking materials, a false use of extinguishers, outdoor storage of combustible liquids and storage of damaged electric vehicles in tow yards.”