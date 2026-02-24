Kelowna News

BC Dragoons may need to find a new home as they outgrow downtown Kelowna space

Dragoons outgrowing space

Photo: Castanet/file Brigadier Angle Armoury

It may not happen in the near future, but the commanding officer of the BC Dragoons says the time is coming to find a new home for the Central Okanagan-based army reserve unit.

Speaking before city council Monday, Lt. Col. Wade Peters said the Dragoons, who purchased the property in 1935, have simply outgrown it.

The BC Dragoons, established in Vernon in 1911 and based in Kelowna and Vernon, have seen their ranks swell past COVID to about 100 soldiers who live in communities from Golden to Oliver. About half, according to Peters, reside within the Central Okanagan.

“We have ourselves, a signal squadron and the various cadet organizations and, to be honest, there is not enough space to grow or expand,” Peters told council.

He said members of the Canadian Forces recruiting team were recently in Kelowna to explore the possibility of re-establishing a recruiting office in the city.

But Peters said there is simply no office space at the armoury.

“To add to that, I’ve had discussions with my naval colleagues, and while it’s all very preliminary, they are considering the possibility of a naval reserve unit in Kelowna.

“But, to do that, there would not be enough space in our current armoury to put their boats and other vehicles.

“I know it’s a long-term goal, but I do believe we need to start looking at something that is much larger if we are going to continue to grow our reserve presence in Kelowna.”

The building on Lawrence Avenue in downtown Kelowna was originally built as a four-room schoolhouse in 1904 and remained a school until 1929.

It underwent a $1.1 million renovation a decade ago.

The property was recently assessed at $4.87 million.

Along with offering aid during natural disasters, the Dragoons served with distinction during both world wars, have contributed to Canada’s mission in Afghanistan and are also contributing to the country’s NATO mission in Latvia.

Last year, seven soldiers were deployed to Latvia. One is scheduled to go this year with more expected to follow, according to Peters.