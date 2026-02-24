Kelowna News

Kelowna families fear loss of autism funding under new provincial program

Facing autism funding cuts

Photo: Janis Cleugh/Tri-City News B.C. Premier David Eby speaks with now-Minister of Children and Family Development Jodie Wickens (left) on Oct. 10, 2024, while Wickens was an MLA candidate.

Families in Kelowna are speaking out after recent changes to how the province hands out funding for autism supports.

They say the government is “robbing Peter to pay Paul” by announcing funding for a new group of children under the Children and Youth Disability Benefit, but cutting it for their own kids.

The changes, announced earlier this month, replace annual individual payments for autistic children with a new needs-based benefit and income-tested supplement.

The funding is being divided into two streams; a new B.C. Children and Youth Disability Benefit and an income-tested B.C. Children and Youth Disability Supplement. The disability benefit will give families of children with significant disabilities $6,500 or $17,000 per year, based on their individual needs.

Previously, many children living with significant disability, like Down syndrome on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder did not receive financial support.

Starting July 2027, the income-tested supplement will also become available to families with any child under age 18 who is eligible for the federal disability tax credit. They will get up to $6,000 per year for therapies, supports and services they believe are most helpful.

While billed as providing more support for the highest-needs children, it also means more than one in three B.C. children with autism currently receiving support—roughly 36.5 per cent—will get less financial help. That’s around 10,256 children affected, according to government estimates.

Some Kelowna parents, like Corey and Dustin Herbst, say they face either paying thousands of dollars more, or cutting back on the programs their three daughters have come to rely on. One of the issues is that their daughters have been categorized as “high functioning” under the Ministry of Children and Families new guidelines.

“That means we do not qualify for the new benefit being proposed by the NDP, so we will receive zero dollars a year, per child,” said Corey Herbst.

The Herbst family uses private service providers and was receiving $18,000 a year in funding. They paid $16,000 on top of that for counsellors, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, behavioural interventionists and equestrian riding therapy. Under the new model, their bill will rise to nearly $34,000 annually.

They argue the government should continue to fund children like theirs, while also extending the program to more families.

“No child should be denied because they have a disability. They all need support. However, taking supports from one group of children and removing it to support another group of children is not the answer,” said Melissa Trenaman, who worries the progress her daughter has made over the past three years will be set back.

She said she might get some funding if she taps into the public sector stream for counsellors and other services, but pointed out she’s been on the wait list for three years, and adding thousands more children will make that even longer.

“My daughter has spent a year and a half developing a relationship with her counsellor, who is in the private sector.

“Parents who currently have that relationship with their children, with their support workers – whether it’s through the government or through the private sector – they’re not going to want to move that,” said Trenaman.

“It takes a very long time to build that with children with special needs. You’re not going to want to upset your child’s entire world by switching to a different provider.”

The government contends that the vast majority of families currently receiving funding will continue to receive direct financial support through one or both of our new direct funding programs.

“Should a family's income be over $275,000 a year, or, if their child's needs do not meet the federal criteria of having a daily functional need, they may no longer receive direct funding but that doesn't mean they won't be supported,” said Jodie Wickens, Minister of Children and Family Development.

"These families will be prioritized for expanded community-based services provided through a network of established child development centres and similar community-based organizations. That's why, alongside significant investments to individualized funding, we are also providing $80 million to our community-based partners.”

She added that individualized funding is expanding from $190 million a year to over $326 million a year.

That’s no consolation for Trenaman or the Herbsts.

“It’s just beyond wildly dehumanizing in this day and age in Canada, that we live in and all the human rights and inclusion laws and precedents that are out there to do this. To say that your child is not disabled enough is downright insulting,” said Dustin Herbst.

He also points out that Premier David Eby is backtracking on one of his first acts as premier in late 2022, when he halted a plan to scrap individualized autism support payments, saying he’d heard clearly it was the wrong move.