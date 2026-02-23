Kelowna News

New series follows Kelowna man's off-road rescues in the Okanagan

Series follows bush rescues

Kelowna’s Bruce Cook is back with a new TV series, this time following off-road rescues in the Okanagan.

Off-Road Rescue premieres Tuesday on Telus Optik TV video on demand with all six one-hour episodes available at launch.

Cook, who was paralyzed from the mid-section down back in 2014 after attempting to complete a double front-flip on a dirt bike, is at the centre of the show.

He now leads an off-road rescue team in the Okanagan, responding to calls with teammates Denny Melanovic and Ryan Nojonen.

"I'm excited for everyone to finally see what really goes into off-road recovery-the chaos, the pressure, the problem-solving, the wins and the losses,” Cook said in a news release.

“It can be intense, frustrating, hilarious, and adrenaline-fueled all in the same day, and this show captures that for real."

The show takes place on remote forest service roads and amid snowstorms.

“When vehicles slide into ravines or break down miles from civilization, there are no easy exits: only skill, strategy, and determination,” said a promotional release for the series.

The show also follows volunteer crew Chuck Brown and Sean Redlich, as well as independent operator Luke Pittman, each navigating the same landscape with their own experience and approach.

Christina Willings, TELUS originals senior production executive for the series, said Off-Road Rescue “depicts disability as you’ve never seen it before.”

“Bruce Cook uses wheels for his own mobility and draws viewers into an exacting web of risk and rigging that tests the limits of humans and equipment to pull stranded travellers back from the brink—every time.”

Cook was featured in the Desert Racers documentary last year, following his team’s entry into the Baja 100. He also starred in Hook and by Cook in 2021.