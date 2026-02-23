Kelowna News

Kelowna residents in Puerto Vallarta see calm start to return

'Cloud of uncertainty' clears

Photo: Jennifer Gautron Smoke rises from the streets in Puerto Vallarta Sunday.

Smoke from torched cars and buses has cleared from the Puerto Vallarta skyline and, for a growing number of people caught in an eruption of cartel violence, so too has the “cloud of uncertainty.”

“Today is much improved over yesterday, I can certainly attest to that,” Kelowna resident Gord Vizzutti said Monday from his temporary home away from home in Puerto Vallarta.

“It’s still very quiet. No buses or public transport of any kind. Schools are closed. Most restaurants are closed. I can see that there are two restaurants near me, and it looks like one of them is preparing to open, so that’s a good sign. There are limited grocery options.”

The larger grocery stores were open for a limited amount of time, Vizzutti said, and there were “huge lineups” while they were.

Above all else, however, a sense of calm, optimism and a glimmer of gratitude is emerging.

“Yesterday was very traumatic and really, really unsettling,” Vizzutti said.

“I have a good community here where I live,” he said. “There are a lot of well-meaning, nice folks, and we kind of got through this together.”

He said he was struck by how willing people are to help one another when conditions worsen, and that has been a comfort in an otherwise frightful time.

He had just come out of a grocery store shortly after noon Sunday when violence struck the popular tourist destination.

“I saw there was a black plume of smoke in the air, and it was above the trees,” he said.

“I couldn’t tell what was burning. I thought, ‘I’ll investigate this.’”

He saw a bus and, a little later, Corona truck burning beneath an overpass. Across the road there were no vehicles “other than some motorcyclists zipping back and forth.”

He assumed it had been a horrific crash scene until he saw a mini-bus, or collectivo, drive by and come to an unusual end.

“It screeched on the brakes, and then it was set on fire,” he said.

That’s when he realized he simply had to get home, and he picked up the pace.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but I realized this can’t be good,” he said. “I held my breath so that I didn’t choke on the smoke.”

Photo: Gord Vizzutti A beer truck set ablaze by cartel forces in Puerto Vallarta on Sunday.

As Vizzutti made his way down the usually busy street home, he noticed foot and vehicle traffic had cleared and businesses had closed.

“There was not a single car, other than a few motorcycles with masked men driving them and a couple of sort of dangerous-looking SUVs doing slow patrols back and forth,” he said.

He spoke to a cyclist who told him that what he was witnessing was cartel activity, and he’d heard that if people weren’t indoors by 1 p.m., they’d start shooting at random.

When he made it home, his community of neighbours were already hunkered down, making sure everyone around them was OK. They've maintained that community in the hours since and are increasingly relieved that life is returning to normal.

Vizzutti said he doesn’t think the experience will change his travel plans. He will remain in the city until April, as planned.

Kelowna resident Blake Roberts had a similar perspective.

Roberts and his wife work from their home in the Versalles neighbourhood in Puerto Vallarta throughout the winter and were at a local bar watching the Canada-U.S. hockey game when chaos was unleashed.

He walked around the city and filmed as cars burned. Notably, he took footage of the Costco parking lot, where vehicles had been ignited.

He said he believes the cartels had no interest in hurting people. They were sending a message, and it’s been heard. Now life can return to normal.

“I’ve been coming here 20-plus years in the winter. It’s safe,” he said. “It was a scary 24 hours for people who didn’t understand what was going on, but it was the cartel saying they can shut down this city.”

Like Vizzutti, Roberts intends to stay put until his vacation ends in April and said he hopes people won’t be deterred from visiting the area in the future.

“When you come back, tip your servers well,” Roberts said, noting that it’s likely tourism will take a hit.

Vizzutti also expressed optimism, saying it’s early yet but he expects to see life return to normal quickly “as the cloud of uncertainty clears.” He also pointed out that what happened was not a reflection on the people of Mexico.

“Their nature is not violent. In my experience, they’re very warm, giving, friendly, helpful,” he said.

While many have stayed long term, those looking to leave or with flights scheduled may face challenges.

The Kelowna International Airport says WestJet’s next scheduled service to and from Puerto Vallarta is still on the schedule for Feb. 25 and 28.

“But this is obviously an evolving situation,” said an airport spokesperson.

WestJet cancelled both its outbound and inbound flights to Puerto Vallarta from Kelowna on Sunday and Monday, impacting a total of four flights so far at YLW.

The airport is encouraging passengers travelling to Mexico, in particular to Puerto Vallarta, to contact their airline directly before coming to the airport.

In a post to its website Sunday night, WestJet listed dozens of cancelled or diverted flights over the weekend.

While WestJet is the only airline that flies direct to Mexico from Kelowna, some other airlines have started rebooking return flights.

Flair Airlines has rebooked customers stuck in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara for return flights on Tuesday, the Toronto Star reported.

There are currently more than 26,000 Canadians registered in Mexico as cartel violence hits the popular tourist area of Puerto Vallarta and no plans for military or consular flights to assist Canadians getting out, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said.

Anand said the federal government is working on plans to “assist,” but did not share further details and said Mexican authorities have told her they expect the situation to “normalize.”

Canadians are being urged to register with Global Affairs Canada, either by calling 613-996-8885 (SOS) or at international.gc.ca.