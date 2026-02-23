Kelowna News

Flights to Mexican tourist zones expected to resume

Photo: AP Photo/Armando Solis A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho."

Flights to Mexican tourist destinations like Puerto Vallarta are expected to resume by Tuesday after widespread cartel attacks over the weekend.

“Some flights were suspended as a precaution by the airlines themselves, particularly to Puerto Vallarta, and we expect that all flights will be restored sometime today or tomorrow at the latest,” said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday.

The Kelowna International Airport says WestJet’s next scheduled service to and from Puerto Vallarta is still on the schedule for Feb. 25 and 28.

“But this is obviously an evolving situation,” said an airport spokesperson.

WestJet cancelled both their outbound and inbound flights to Puerto Vallarta from Kelowna on Sunday and Monday, impacting a total of four flights so far at YLW.

The airport is encouraging passengers to traveling to Mexico, in particular to Puerto Vallarta, to contact their airline directly before coming to the airport.

In a post to its website Sunday night, WestJet listed dozens of cancelled for diverted flights over the weekend.

While WestJet is the only airline that flies direct to Mexico from Kelowna, some other airlines have started rebooking return flights.

Flair Airlines has rebooked customers stuck in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara for return flights on Tuesday, reported the Toronto Star.

Puerto Vallarta’s airport has reopened with a handful of domestic and U.S. flights are scheduled to take place on Monday.

Canada is not currently looking at arranging evacuation flights and has not been asked by Mexico to provide help such as military support, said the federal government on Monday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said that as of 7 a.m. ET Monday, 26,305 Canadians had registered with Global Affairs Canada as being in Mexico, an increase of nearly 8,000 people over 24 hours.

Violence erupted after the Mexican military killed the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of the fastest-growing criminal networks in Mexico, known for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Anand said Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente indicated to her that he "expects the situation to normalize in the coming days," she said.

"This is an operation that the Mexican government decided to undertake regarding the domestic affairs of Mexico. Our concern is the safety and security of Canadians," she said.

with files from The Canadian Press