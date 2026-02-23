Kelowna News

Person injured in Kelowna altercation 'involving a vehicle'

Photo: Contributed FILE- RCMP officers are investigating an altercation in Kelowna.

Kelowna Mounties are investigating a Sunday afternoon altercation that involved a vehicle and prompted significant police attention.

Cpl. Steven Lang said it was around 4 p.m. when Mounties were called to an assault in progress in the 2100-block of Springfield Road.

"Initial information suggested that an individual had potentially serious injuries resulting from an altercation involving a vehicle," Lang said.

"The driver and affected individual, known to one another, were seen quickly leaving the area with unknown circumstances."

Police flooded the area, Lang said, and quickly located the vehicle involved on Byrne Road. A traffic stop was conducted and both parties involved were located.

Both parties were spoken with and received medical care, as necessary, Lang said.

The circumstances leading up to the assault are under investigation with the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section assuming conduct of the file.







