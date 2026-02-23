Dash cam footage sought in fatal Kelowna crash
Man dies in Kelowna crash
A Kelowna man, 43, died Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 97 and Burtch Road, RCMP say.
Cpl. Steven Lang, Kelowna RCMP’s media relations officer, said officers were called to the intersection at about 10:30 p.m. A collision reconstructionist was later brought in to assist with examining and documenting the scene.
Impairment and speed are believed to have contributed to the crash.
“We wish to express our sincere appreciation to the individuals who stopped to render assistance at the scene,” Cpl. Lang said in a media release.
“If you have been affected by this incident and require support, please contact the detachment. Our Victim Services team is available to provide compassionate and professional assistance during this difficult time.”
Lang extended the RCMP’s condolences to the man’s family.
The investigation is ongoing. RCMP are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to police but may have dashcam footage of the collision to contact the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2026-10888.
More Kelowna News
- Altercation involving vehicleKelowna - 8:10 am
- Man dies in Kelowna crashKelowna - 7:45 am
- Hiker rescued SundayWest Kelowna - 7:36 am
- Planetary parade this monthWorld - 7:26 am
- Loblaw to build, renovateCanada - 7:05 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$689,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Nicholas Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library