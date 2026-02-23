Kelowna News

Dash cam footage sought in fatal Kelowna crash

Man dies in Kelowna crash

A Kelowna man, 43, died Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 97 and Burtch Road, RCMP say.

Cpl. Steven Lang, Kelowna RCMP’s media relations officer, said officers were called to the intersection at about 10:30 p.m. A collision reconstructionist was later brought in to assist with examining and documenting the scene.

Impairment and speed are believed to have contributed to the crash.

“We wish to express our sincere appreciation to the individuals who stopped to render assistance at the scene,” Cpl. Lang said in a media release.

“If you have been affected by this incident and require support, please contact the detachment. Our Victim Services team is available to provide compassionate and professional assistance during this difficult time.”

Lang extended the RCMP’s condolences to the man’s family.

The investigation is ongoing. RCMP are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to police but may have dashcam footage of the collision to contact the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2026-10888.