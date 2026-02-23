Kelowna News

Welcoming the fire horse: Kelowna celebrates Lunar New Year

Kelowna salutes fire horse

Cindy White

Kelowna officially welcomed the year of the fire horse on Sunday evening.

The OCCA Communities Association hosted a packed house of more than 900 people at the Kelowna Events Centre for the annual Spring Lantern Festival. Mayor Tom Dyas was among the invited guests who addressed the crowd.

“With roots stretching back more than 2,000 years, the lantern festival is a remarkable tradition, and it is special to see it being celebrated here within our city,” said Dyas.



The event was the culmination of months of planning and hard work. In fact, preparations began a year ago, at the end of the last festival.

“Over 100 volunteers, contributing day and night, especially in the last couple of months,” said OCCA Communities Association executive director Fei Liu. “So, people have a great passion (for this event) and some people work the whole night.”

What is so special about this year?

“The good symbol of that, the horse, is to march forward and also to chase your goals,” explained OCCA Chinese history project coordinator Kevin Chu.

“The horse is never stopping,” he added. “It’s a really good way for us to move forward and try to achieve new goals in the new year.”

The combination of the horse animal sign and the fire element only converges every 60 years in the Lunar New Year cycle. 2027 will be the year of the fire goat or ram.







