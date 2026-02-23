Kelowna News

On The Street: Did you watch the Olympics?

Watching the Olympics

Cindy White

The 2026 Olympic Winter Games have come to a close.

Canada had to settle for silver in men’s and women’s hockey, but we did capture gold in men’s curling as well as in speed skating and freestyle skiing.

So, were you watching? What was your favourite sport? We asked people on the streets about what they were following at the Milano-Cortina games.

Most of those we spoke to said they were definitely watching the hockey. A few also caught live coverage of some of Canada’s big moments, like Mikael Kingsbury’s golden performance in the dual moguls.

For some viewers, TV is no longer the main way to watch the coverage, as streaming takes over.

In total, Canada finished with 21 medals, for 11th overall.

The next Olympic Winter Games will also be in Europe, in the French Alps in 2030.



