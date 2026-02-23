Kelowna News

Four years of waiting for war to end for Ukrainians in Kelowna

Four years of waiting

Cindy White

It has become a familiar sight.

Dozens of people gathered on the pedestrian bridge over Harvey Avenue by the Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna on Sunday, waving Ukrainian flags.

They were marking four years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has forced many to flee to places like the Okanagan.

“Of course, it all started with the wonderful people of Kelowna that opened up their homes and took in these people when they came as newcomers, helped them to get settled and established in the community and find jobs,” said Mary-Anne Smith, with the Thompson-Okanagan branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, which organized the rally.

The congress has stepped up with services from English lessons to trauma counselling for those left in limbo waiting for the war to end.

“Many people thought that they would be going home in four or five months,” said Smith.

“After the two years, it was starting to set in that, oh my goodness, we really don’t know how long we’re going to be here. And I think at that time, a lot of people started to look into applying for permanent residency, which of course isn’t that easy because you have to have a certain level of English.”

On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., grassroots group Kelowna Stands With Ukraine will host a candlelight vigil at Stuart Park. They will also be joining a national campaign lobbying federal politicians to create a special Permanent Resident pathway for the thousands of people who have come here over the past four years, and now wish to stay.



