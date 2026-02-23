Kelowna News

Okanagan residents caught in 'war zone' in Puerto Vallarta

'Hiding in closets' at airport

UPDATE 7:35 p.m.

A Kelowna resident says she is in lockdown at her resort in Nuevo Vallarta.

Myra Mullen said the gates are locked and they have been asked to stay home, but her friend Donna, from Ontario, wasn’t as lucky.

Donna was at the Puerto Vallarta airport when the violence broke out. Myra says her friend told her they had to “run for their lives” when there was a shootout in front of the airport.

“We have since talked to people that were stuck on the check-in side,” said Donna in a group chat. “They were hiding in closets, offices and behind the check-in counter.”

Mullen said her friend was trying to get back to their resort after all flights were cancelled.

Global Affairs Canada issued a warning to people in the area that criminal groups had set up roadblocks with burning vehicles throughout the state. The agency says there are just under 19,000 Canadians in Mexico on Sunday, including nearly 5,000 in Jalisco State. However, they note those numbers are estimates, as they come from a voluntary registry of Canadians abroad.

WestJet, Air Canada, Flair Airlines, Air Transat and Porter Airlines all cancelled or diverted flights that were headed to the area.

In a statement, WestJet said it diverted seven flights en route to Puerto Vallarta and cancelled 24 flights to and from the city, as well as nearby Guadalajara and Manzanillo.

“As conditions evolve, additional cancellations may be required to ensure the safety of everyone,” the statement read.

-with files from The Canadian Press



ORIGINAL 11:20 a.m.

An Okanagan couple is caught up in the middle of what feels like a “war zone” in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Sunday.

Vehicles and buildings have been set on fire in Puerto Vallarta and other areas of Mexico Sunday morning after the Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in an operation, as reported by the Associated Press.

Peachland residents Chad and Jennifer Gautron woke Sunday morning to plumes of black smoke across Puerto Vallarta, and the fires have gotten closer as the day has gone on.

The Gautrons travelled to Puerto Vallarta for a work conference last week, staying in the Hotel Zone, but the couple moved to the city's Romantic Zone Saturday after the conference ended.

They've now found themselves in what Jennifer described as feeling “like a war zone.”

“We thought it was fireworks, which was kind of odd ... so we opened our patio door to have a look and next thing you know there's black smoke [rising] from everywhere,” Chad said.

“We could tell it was really bad, we saw the gas station was on fire.”

The couple counted five burning vehicles in the block around their apartment building and a OXXO convenience store across the street was set ablaze just minutes before the Gautrons spoke with Castanet.

“They have buses blocking the streets so no one can get in and spike belts,” Jennifer said. “It's like a war zone, the sky is just black. It's absolutely terrifying.”

The staff at the apartment building have told residents to stay inside, but they've been unable to get any more information.

Global Affairs Canada has updated its travel advisory for Puerto Vallarta, noting “criminal groups have set up roadblocks with burning vehicles in several cities in Jalisco State” and “there have been shootouts with security forces and explosions.”

The advisory says a “shelter in place” order is in effect in Puerto Vallarta and all taxi and rideshare services have been suspended.

Air Canada posted to social media that they've “temporarily suspended operations” in the city due to the “ongoing security situation," and advised people not to go to the airport.

The Gautrons said they haven't seen any planes coming in or out of the airport in recent hours. They're scheduled to fly out of Puerto Vallarta on Feb. 27, but they're not sure what the next few days will look like.