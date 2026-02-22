Kelowna News

Volkswagen catches fire on Kelowna's Bernard Avenue

Car burns downtown

Photo: Contributed A car caught fire in downtown Kelowna Sunday morning.

A car caught fire in downtown Kelowna Sunday morning, closing down Bernard Avenue.

The red Volkswagen became engulfed in flames on Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street at about 9:15 a.m.

Kelowna Fire Department crews arrived quickly and doused the vehicle, but the car appears to have been completely destroyed by the fire.

It's not clear how the fire started at this time.

Bernard Avenue remains closed at St. Paul Street as crews work to remove the vehicle.