Kelowna News

No one was injured during a Sunday morning vehicle fire in downtown Kelowna

No injuries in car fire

Photo: Contributed A car caught fire in downtown Kelowna Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

No one was injured in a downtown Kelowna vehicle fire Sunday morning after the two occupants were able to get out safely.

In a press release, Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Scott Clarke said they were called to Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street just after 9 a.m. to find a “fully involved car fire.”

Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire but the vehicle was a “complete loss.”

“The two occupants of the vehicle were able to get out safely,” Clarke said. “There were no injuries to firefighters or the public.”

Clarke said the cause of the fire is not considered suspicious.

ORIGINAL: 9:35 a.m.

A car caught fire in downtown Kelowna Sunday morning, closing down Bernard Avenue.

The red Volkswagen became engulfed in flames on Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street at about 9:15 a.m.

Kelowna Fire Department crews arrived quickly and doused the vehicle, but the car appears to have been completely destroyed by the fire.

It's not clear how the fire started at this time.

Bernard Avenue remains closed at St. Paul Street as crews work to remove the vehicle.