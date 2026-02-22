Telus Kelowna Cup Raises $20,000 for Adaptive Skiing
The 10th annual Telus Kelowna Cup took place Saturday at Big White Ski Resort, bringing together families and ski enthusiasts to support adaptive skiing and snowboarding.
The event is a major fundraiser for the Powderhounds Adaptive Snowsports program, operated by People in Motion, which provides skiing and snowboarding instruction to individuals with physical, cognitive, or sensory challenges.
Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort, told Castanet that just over $20,000 was raised during Saturday’s event.
The Powderhounds Adaptive Program operates seven days a week throughout the ski season at Big White.
It is run by certified volunteer adaptive ski instructors and offers both upright and sit-skiing instruction, helping make the slopes accessible to everyone.
More information on the Powderhounds Adaptive Snowsports program can be found here.
Big White - 4:00 am
